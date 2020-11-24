CALGARY -- Campers looking to secure a spot in a national park during the height of the 2021 season will need to wait a little longer as Parks Canada has pushed back the opening of reservations.

Parks Canada says the decision to move the start of camping reservations from January to April was a proactive effort to give campers additional time to weigh the COVID-19 measures nearer to the start of their visit and reduce potential cancellations.

Reservations for May 2021 through March 2022 will be accepted, online or by phone, beginning in April.

For additional details regarding reservations visit Parks Canada: Plan Your Visit – Reservation Services.