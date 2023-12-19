Parks Canada has 'solid vision and direction' to improve travel in the Bow Valley

A new report, based on feedback from residents in Banff and the Bow Valley is expected to help shape the way Parks Canada can help develop access to the region in the years ahead.

The agency released the document, which was developed by gathering nearly 200 comments during a public and Indigenous engagement process, this week.

Parks Canada hopes the recommendations in the report will help reduce traffic, cut down on emissions and improve the visitor experience in Banff National Park, officials said.

"The report is recommending many of the things that the Town of Banff and other stakeholders and residents of the Bow Valley have been suggesting/requesting/proposing over the years," Parks Canada said.

"(It) provides a good start and direction for Parks Canada but there is still lots of work to do."

Most of the comments gathered during the study have to do with a low-cost mass transit strategy designed to bring visitors from Calgary to Banff.

Parks Canada said there is also a real thirst for daily, year-round service from the city to Banff, as well as Canmore and Lake Louise, with the possibility of more trips during peak seasons.

To help move riders, the agency also heard that a "unified booking system" was critical.

"Parks Canada must be willing to be open to conversations and active partnership with both Roam and the Town of Banff to seek new solutions and more effective transit options. These organizations have been very proactive, and Parks Canada needs to catch up," the report reads.

The report also highlighted a number of concerns with a transit plan, focused mainly on restricted access for specific user groups and a negative impact on parking.

"Other commenters noted that before starting to limit parking areas, shuttles and other modes of transportation must be well established and effective. Communication with visitors and locals will be key in most of these strategies," the report said.

Other concerns included pricing, with suggestions that the park experience may become too expensive for some users.

"A common theme expressed was that transit should not be an added charge, but rather included in the park pass as is the case in some U.S. national parks."

Other users were also worried that the recommendations could impact the "seize the day" approach enjoyed by hikers and other users.

"Engagement with user groups such as hikers will be important in developing future strategies," the report said.

Parks Canada says there were some concerns about a number of recommendations that had been missed, such as a lack of Indigenous consultation, the concerns of the local population and what infrastructure would be needed to develop the plan properly.

While the report did not get into specifics about what sort of ground transportation would be included in its strategy, it does say that "aerial transit was mentioned but not included as a true mass transit opportunity."

"All over the world new examples of aerial transit exist and solve important transportation problems. They should not be overlooked as effective ways to reduce traffic," Parks Canada said.

In its summary report, the agency says it is working toward many of the recommendations laid out in the expert panel's report.

"Parks Canada remains committed to exploring sustainable green transportation solutions in national parks, which is demonstrated through our ongoing investments in sustainable mass transit to, from and within Banff National Park," the agency wrote.

"Since the release of the expert advisory panel’s final report, Parks Canada has already made strides toward a more sustainable future for the park, and begun to implement some of the recommendations made by the expert panel."

For example, through its work, Parks Canada says it is now more cost effective for a family of four to take shuttles to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake rather than pay for parking.

Next year, a visitor information program survey will gather data to develop a clearer picture on patterns of use, motivations and behaviours to guide site-specific strategies.

Full details can be found in the online report.