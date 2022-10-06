Part 4: Albertans take charge to fix the system
In response to the EMS crisis in Alberta, citizen action groups were created in small communities across southern Alberta by retired paramedic Don Sharpe.
The goal was to get community members to become engaged and find ways to improve the system within their own communities.
The Cochrane EMS Crisis Citizen Action Group is exploring the idea of training civilians in CPR and first aid who can be called in the event of a 911 response delay.
Ali Morrison is one of the members.
"It means that we can get somebody on the spot right away," she said.
"They would arrive at the house and there would be somebody who can be calm, non-emotional and they can assess the situation."
The town is taking matters into its own hands even as the province responds to the EMS crisis by adding $64 million to the budget.
"We're adding more money, but we need to transform how we manage the system to be
able to address this," said Jason Copping, Alberta's minister of health.
In January, AHS unveiled a 10-point plan to address the ongoing pressures, including measures like hiring more paramedics, buying more ambulances, and managing non-emergency transfers between hospitals.
But Brian Winter, chair of the Cochrane EMS Crisis Citizen Action Group, says the plan doesn't address hospital hallway waits or flexing rural ambulances, which he says needs to stop immediately, if a difference is going to be made to resources.
As for non-emergency transfers, Winter says there's a better way.
"We have a private service in Cochrane that basically are here for oil field assignments, but they told us they would take transfers to Calgary."
Alberta's chief paramedic Darren Sandbeck says the province has seen a 30 per cent increase in call volume since last spring, a stark difference from the four to six per cent annual increase normally experienced.
"And we saw that, and we would plan for that as the budget would allow. We would add resources to the system. But, frankly, we were probably behind adding resources," said Sandbeck.
Paramedics say some of the ambulances in the current fleet are broken down and others on the street are well overdue to be retired.
However, they're having a tough time buying more. He says 134 have been ordered but they've received less than 30.
"That requires us to manage our existing fleet. We're hiring at a rate that we've never hired before. Over 200 staff."
But Mike Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, says it doesn't matter if more staff are being hired or if more ambulances are being added. He says no one is joining the system and they have postings all around the province they can't fill.
"They've saved a hell of a lot over the last 15 years by not hiring. They will say they hired a few but that will never compare to how many they lost that week, or how many have exited the system.
"We are sitting basically where we were 10 years ago for members – it's not grown a lot.”
The NDP has been critical of the state of EMS, saying the focus should be dealing with the opioid crisis, getting paramedics off shift on time and offering new recruits full time positions.
"Let's be clear, the 10-point plan came out at the same time as the government was
demanding wage rollbacks from paramedics," said NDP health critic David Shepherd.
"What we need to see, I think is a larger commitment from this government and a real change
in tone with how they are treating healthcare workers."
As for other cities across the country, they're also dealing with their own EMS issues.
In rural B.C., an eight-month-old baby died waiting for an ambulance. There were none in the town to respond at the time. And in Montreal a 65-year-old man passed away while waiting more than 11 hours for help.
But comparing red alerts and hospital hallway waits to Ottawa, a city with a similar population to Calgary, CTV News found in 2022, Ottawa paramedics spent an average of 174 hours a day waiting in hospitals.
Calgary paramedics spent an average of 334 hours a day waiting in four of the city's main hospitals.
And for red alerts, Ottawa averaged five per day, while Calgary averaged 15 a day.
On the issue of morale, Sandbeck acknowledged it's an issue.
"I get that we have a morale problem. But we really need to do a better job of being out and talking to our folks and being out and engaging with our folks," he said.
CTV News told Sandbeck that it was difficult to find paramedics to speak on the record because they’re scared of reprimand and discipline.
"I understand that," he said.
"But I don't think we've ever disciplined or reprimanded anyone for speaking up."
But a freedom of information request revealed that an Airdrie paramedic, Ryan Middleton, was disciplined earlier this year.
Records show AHS suspended him without pay for social media posts about EMS on his personal account where he doesn't claim to be representing his employer.
The documents show he was also disciplined after his wife spoke to media on her own accord.
Records also show that Sandbeck is aware of Middleton's case. In an email, he states, "can we discuss please overall approach to this individual – we need to find a different path in dealing with him (and his spouse)."
But when CTV News asked AHS about it, a representative said they "can't comment on internal disciplinary matters and AHS doesn't regulate, restrict, or direct private or personal views or opinions of individuals."
We reached Middleton for comment on the matter, but he declined as he awaits arbitration, however, those familiar with his situation, including Morrison are outraged.
"What kind of system is this where you a muffled? What kind of system is that you are punished, and you have to disappear if you speak the truth of a work situation?"
Sharpe says there needs to be a full change in leadership.
"The work environment is so toxic, anybody in the current leadership, it doesn't matter what they do, they can't fix it."
That's the big question lingering over the heads of many negatively impacted by the current EMS system – can the system be fixed?
Minister Copping is optimistic.
"The things we put in place may work, some it may, some it may not at all right, but we're
going to learn from it and then keep moving to fix it," he said.
It's too late for Andy Anderson, Candace Speck and Sierra Payne, but they too still want to see changes. As for whether they are optimistic about meaningful change.
"Not right now," said Speck.
"They can say all they want but the proof is in the pudding. They can say it, but I need to see it."
"It's easy to make empty promises or turn it into a political thing. It's like what are you actually doing to improve it other than saying what you're going to do and not get them done," said Payne.
Anderson wants an opportunity to sit down with AHS and government officials to share her thoughts.
"In a heartbeat in a heartbeat," she said.
"You need to see the people's lives you affected. Because we're people and you're costing people, families and loved ones. And you need to realize what's going on here."
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE at 7:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said.
Hurricane Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble
The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.
Sticks meant to help hunters climb trees recalled over risk of fall
Hunters who use a brand of climbing sticks intended to help them scale trees should stop immediately, Health Canada reports in a consumer product recall alert.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here — but Chris Pratt's Italian accent is not, fans say
The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here — but a lack of Italian flair in Mario’s voice is leaving some fans feeling like they just got hit with a Koopa shell.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In move toward decriminalization, Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
U.S. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of 'simple possession' of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of colour.
Edmonton
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
-
What is preferential voting and how will it shape the UCP leadership contest?
One political scientist says the United Conservative Party's leadership vote result on Thursday night will come down to how many voting rounds need to occur under the preferential voting system.
-
Edmonton sees more people return to downtown core than any other North American city, new data shows
New data shows Edmonton is the most successful city in North America in attracting visitors back to its downtown core.
Vancouver
-
'We had no help': Woman shares story of miscarrying at B.C. hospital
A Penticton, B.C., woman says hospital staff left her alone for hours before her miscarriage, and she couldn't find anyone to answer her cries for help.
-
Empty chair at Surrey mayoral debate leads to some political theatre
An empty candidate's chair at a mayoral debate in Surrey Wednesday did not go unnoticed. In fact, the chair became a focal point for some theatrics and a few laughs.
-
'A rare predatory attack': Bear that injured women in northern B.C. was hunting them, officials say
Two women left with life-altering injuries in northeastern B.C. this week were victims of "a rare predatory attack" by a black bear, according to conservation officers.
Atlantic
-
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
-
Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy
Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.
-
'This has shone a light on a very big gap': Maritimers in hockey react to Hockey Canada scandal
Provincial hockey organizations in the Maritimes are considering their stance, as Hockey Canada continues to come under fire.
Vancouver Island
-
Large exotic cat on the loose near Victoria is third African serval to escape on Vancouver Island this week
Another serval has escaped from its owner on Vancouver Island, this time in a community north of Victoria. "She learned how to open the back door," says owner Sylvia Lammers. "We thought it was our error that we left the door open, not realizing that she had figured it out."
-
Vancouver Island paper mill to close indefinitely, at least 150 jobs affected
B.C.-based company Paper Excellence says it is indefinitely ceasing its paper operations at one of its Vancouver Island facilities in two months. In an announcement Thursday, the company said its Catalyst Crofton facility, south of Nanaimo, B.C., will stop producing paper in early December, a move that's expected to affect at least 150 workers.
-
Man taken to hospital after 'unprovoked hammer attack' in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man is in hospital and another has been arrested following an "unprovoked hammer attack" on Thursday morning. Police say they received a report of a random assault with a hammer around 9:30 a.m. in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Ontario woman looking for carbon tax rebate ends up stuck in expensive home warranty
When a woman from Beaverton, Ont., got a call from someone who said she was eligible for a carbon tax rebate from the government, she says she initially believed them, but instead ended up stuck in an expensive home warranty program.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Montreal
-
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
-
McGill investigating tweet by instructor who allegedly promoted violence against Iranian protesters
McGill University says it is investigating one of its instructors who allegedly called for the death of people participating in anti-government protests in the streets of Iran in recent weeks.
-
Trial begins for trucker accused in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
The trial started Thursday for a truck driver involved in a crash that killed four people on highway 440 three years ago.
Ottawa
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Region sees low uptick in COVID-19 bivalent booster shots
The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been available to the general public over the age of 18 for almost two weeks, but some clinics are reporting a slower-than-expected response.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
-
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
-
Community-based organizations in Sudbury receive provincial funding to prevent cybercrime
The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million into 18 community-based organizations as a way to stop fraud, human trafficking and hate crime from happening. Two organizations in Greater Sudbury are on the list to receive funding.
Winnipeg
-
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
-
City of Winnipeg workers could be on strike next week
The union that represents thousands of City of Winnipeg workers have set a strike deadline for next week.
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.