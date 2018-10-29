

CTV Calgary Staff





The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary has removed a pastor from a local parish after receiving allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Diocese of Calgary says two minors and several adults came forward with complaints and that the incidents are alleged to have happened at a local church between 2010 and 2016.

In October, the diocese vowed to do a better job to help survivors of sexual assault who want to come forward.

The Diocese of Calgary says it has contacted law enforcement and that it made an announcement about the allegations at masses on the weekend.

Police released a statement on Monday regarding the allegations saying...

The Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit is unaware of any pending allegations, though CPS can confirm the Sex Crimes Unit is working with the diocese. CPS always encourages victims of sexual assault to come forward by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

The pastor also served at several other churches starting in 2002 and he has been placed on administrative leave.