Patients suffering osteoarthritis who undergo knee replacement surgery are now able to go home much earlier thanks to a new technique being used by a Calgary surgeon.

Dr. Rajrishi Sharma became the first orthopaedic surgeon in Western Canada to implement the method earlier this year and so far has used it on 20 patients at the Peter Lougheed Centre. Alberta Health Services says 17 patients went home the same day and the others within 24 hours.

“The new protocol involves alternative pain management and pain medications before, during and after surgery, and new surgical techniques to mitigate soft tissue pain,” reads an AHS press release.

“Together, these changes provide pain relief for up to 48 hours, enabling patients to move their legs immediately after surgery with minimal discomfort.”

None of the patients required re-admission to hospital. Prior to this technique, patients would typically stay in hospital for three to five days.

Approximately 6,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed in Alberta every year.

The AHS Bone and Joint Health Strategic Clinical Network monitors joint replacement quality indicators such as length of stay in hospital at the 12 centres that perform this surgery in the province. In the past decade, through ongoing improvements, the median length of stay for knee replacement in the Calgary area has been reduced from 4.2 days to 2.3 days.

Dr. Sharma is also teaching the new protocol to other orthopedic surgeons in Alberta and across Canada.

The new protocol to knee replacement was developed in the U.S. and is being performed in other Canadian cities including Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.