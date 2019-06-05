Calgarians will soon have smoother drive no matter where they go in the city thanks to a paving program starting this week.

Thanks to $30 million in funding, roads in more than 90 locations in each quadrant of the city, will be resurfaced.

Larger work projects are also planned for seven areas in the city including:

64 Avenue N.E. (between Castleridge Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard)

4 Street N.W. (between 16 Avenue N.W. and 32 Avenue N.W.)

19 Street N.W. (between 18 Avenue and John Laurie Boulevard)

Crowchild Trail N.W. (from Tuscany Station to Twelve Mile Coulee Road)

Parkdale Boulevard and 3 Avenue N.W. (from Kensington Road to 37 Street N.W.)

Cambrian Drive N.W. (between Northmount Drive N.W. and Rosehill Drive N.W.)

Barlow Trail S.E. (from Shepard Road S.E. to Deerfoot Trail limits)

City officials say action on a number of these areas will likely be welcome news to many Calgarians.

"All of this work will help keep our transportation network in good condition, so it is efficient and safe for all road users from pedestrians, to cyclists, transit users and motorists," said Barry Poon, Calgary's manager of construction in a release.

About 230 lane-kilometres will be resurfaced over the duration of the project and the work will be shared between city crews and private contractors and Poon says that's a benefit to the economy.

"This contracted work helps our private industry roadbuilding partners as they are able to hire more staff."

All of the materials and asphalt products are being sourced locally in Alberta.

Michael Mass, senior paving leader with Calgary Roads, says the work provides a lot of benefit to residents.

"This work is very important; it provides value to citizens. It maintains the road in very good conditions and prevents us from having to do costly base repairs which have greater impacts on traffic."

Mass reminds motorists when they see construction zones, they need to adhere to all the rules and posted signs.

"Just slow down. It's going to take a couple extra minutes to get around," he said. "We'd just like to thank people for their consideration during the summer construction season."

Drivers are also being reminded to:

Plan to expect longer travel times due to traffic congestion because of construction

Find alternate routes to reduce traffic tie-ups for yourself and all motorists

Obey posted speed limits while in construction zones

Follow all the rules and signs even if there are no workers present

Cooperate with other drivers to keep traffic moving smoothly

Paving work is expected to continue until October and most of the work will be scheduled during off-peak hours and at night to reduce impact on road users.

More information on the paving program can be found on the City of Calgary's website.