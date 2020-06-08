CALGARY -- The Peace Bridge will be off-limits to the public through Thursday to facilitate the replacement of two expansion joints.

Detours will be in place from June 8 – 11 as crews replace the joints on both ends of the bridge. Construction will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Pedestrians and cyclists on the Bow River pathways are encouraged to cross the Bow River using the Prince's Island pedestrian bridge and 6th Street S.W. Causeway or the LRT bridge underpass that connects Sunnyside with Eau Claire.

The Jaipur Bridge at the south end of Prince's Island remains closed due to repairs.

For updated information on the $80,000 bridge maintenance project visit Peace Bridge – Expansion Joint Replacement.

Pedestrian and cyclist detours during the June 8 -11, 2020 closure of the Peace Bridge (City of Calgary)