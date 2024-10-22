CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian badly injured in 17 Avenue S.E. crash

    Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously hurt while crossing 17 Avenue S.E. A road sign and several planters were also hit. Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously hurt while crossing 17 Avenue S.E. A road sign and several planters were also hit.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating a Monday crash that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 17 Avenue and 52 Street S.E. at 11:30 p.m.

    Police say a man and woman were crossing 17 Avenue S.E. "in or near" a marked crosswalk when the man was hit by a Rav 4 as the driver turned right from northbound 52 Street onto eastbound 17 Avenue S.E.

    "The vehicle struck a light post and a signpost before coming to a rest on the sidewalk," police said in a Tuesday news release.

    The pedestrian who was hit was hospitalized; the other pedestrian wasn't injured.

    The driver of the Rav 4 was also uninjured.

    Investigators don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

    Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to call them at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News