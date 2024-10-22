Pedestrian badly injured in 17 Avenue S.E. crash

Calgary police are investigating a Monday crash that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 17 Avenue and 52 Street S.E. at 11:30 p.m.

Police say a man and woman were crossing 17 Avenue S.E. "in or near" a marked crosswalk when the man was hit by a Rav 4 as the driver turned right from northbound 52 Street onto eastbound 17 Avenue S.E.

"The vehicle struck a light post and a signpost before coming to a rest on the sidewalk," police said in a Tuesday news release.

The pedestrian who was hit was hospitalized; the other pedestrian wasn't injured.

The driver of the Rav 4 was also uninjured.

Investigators don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.