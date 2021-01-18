Advertisement
Pedestrian hit in downtown Calgary
Published Monday, January 18, 2021 8:19PM MST
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary Monday night.
The incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the soutbound lanes of 8th Street, at the corner of 10th Avenue S.W.
The right lane is currently blocked.
There was no information available about injuries.
This is a developing story...