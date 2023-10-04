Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by CTrain near Chinook Station

A pedestrian was struck by a CTrain near Chinook Station on Wednesday evening.

Police said the pedestrian was hit at the Chinook LRT Station crossing at 61 Ave. S.W. around 6:40 p.m.

The adult pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Fire crews and police attended to the scene following the collision. A portion of the area was taped off for investigation.

Chinook Station was closed following the incident, according to a post on social media platform X from Calgary Transit around 7 p.m.

Shuttle buses were organized to transport passengers between 39 Ave. Station and Heritage Station.

There are marked pedestrian crossings on the north and south sides of 61 Avenue S.W., just north of the CTrain station.

No further details about this incident were provided by police.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…