Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary hit-and-run
One woman was injured on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the Foothills industrial area.
The crash happened in the intersection of 52nd Street and 61st Avenue S.E. at around 7:30 a.m.
Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in serious condition.
Calgary police are investigating, and say the driver failed to remain at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call them at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
New research suggests a four-day week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions.
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
Edmonton
-
Anthony Henday Drive reduced to 1 lane of traffic due to crashes
Two crashes on Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton slowed traffic early Thursday morning.
-
Life sentence for ninth accused in Sask. death of Edmonton woman
The ninth person of ten accused in the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 13.
-
Edmonton man claims $1M lottery prize months after draw
An Edmonton man has come forward to claim a $1 million lottery prize more than six months after the draw.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash closes part of Highway 10 in Delta during morning commute, 2 injured
A two-vehicle collision in Delta closed a portion of Highway 10 for an hour during Thursday morning’s commute and sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
NEW
NEW | Men charged in 'vicious' 2017 home invasion, machete attack in Oak Bay, B.C.
Nearly six years after a violent home invasion at a beachfront estate in Oak Bay, B.C., left a woman with severe stab wounds and triggered a manhunt and lockdowns at nearby schools, two men are facing charges in the crime.
-
Off-duty Vancouver police officer injured in crash, Burnaby RCMP investigating
A collision in Burnaby on Tuesday that involved an off-duty Vancouver police officer is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.
Atlantic
-
Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday
Environment Canada is warning that parts of western Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season Friday.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
-
More than 300 cruise ships expected to dock in Victoria in 2023
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has released its draft cruise ship schedule for 2023, which could see a record-breaking number of cruises arrive in the city.
-
Weapons, drugs seized from Johnson Street facility yet again, VicPD says
For the second time in less than a month, Victoria police have seized drugs and weapons from a temporary housing facility on Johnson Street.
Toronto
-
'A kind soul with a heart of gold': Family of man killed in alleged swarming slams justice system as teens seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' by a group of teen girls in downtown Toronto is speaking out and slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
-
-
Canadian NHL player relists Toronto penthouse, slashes $800K off asking price
The asking price of a Toronto penthouse suite previously home to a Canadian NHL player has dropped by nearly a million dollars.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Sandro Grande apologizes for violent 2012 comments about former Quebec premier
Sandro Grande said he wrote a letter to former Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois apologizing for violent comments he made in 2012 following an assassination attempt on the politician's life.
-
Quebec man charged with kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 to testify at his own trial
A Quebec man charged in the case of a couple from Upstate New York who were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 will testify in his own defence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
-
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Police release images of Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak to three individuals they believe could be connected to a robbery in Kitchener.
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
Saskatoon
-
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old death
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
'What a perfect opportunity': Sask. woman takes fundraising to new heights by hiking Mount Kilimanjaro
A Prince Albert woman is going to new heights to raise money for a local charity.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Regina
-
Local woman donates over 1,200 cans of cat food as part of Betty White Challenge
A local woman who set out to raise cat food for the Regina Humane Society as part of the Betty White Challenge donated over 1,200 cans to the organization on Thursday.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
-
'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearing
A decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.