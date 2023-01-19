Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary hit-and-run

One woman was injured on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the Foothills industrial area.

The crash happened in the intersection of 52nd Street and 61st Avenue S.E. at around 7:30 a.m.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in serious condition.

Calgary police are investigating, and say the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.