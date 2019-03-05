The southbound lanes of Macleod Trail were closed to traffic south of Southland Drive late Tuesday night after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

EMS, CPS and CFD crews responded to the area shortly after 10:00 p.m.. The driver of the southbound Cadillac crossover that hit the man remained at the scene following the crash.

A woman attempted to perform CPR on the man prior to the arrival of EMS.

EMS officials have confirmed the victim has died as a result of his injuries.

An estimated time for the reopening of the road has not been released.