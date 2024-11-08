Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured in southwest Calgary

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.

It happened around 6 p.m., in the area of Glenmore Trail and Elbow Drive S.W.

Police say a female pedestrian was hit and suffered serious injuries. Her age was not provided.

Roads were closed and the end-of-day commute was slowed for many as police investigated the circumstances of the incident.

Investigation continues.

There is no information available regarding possible charges as a result of the incident.