    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured in southwest Calgary

    A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Glenmore Trail and Elbow Drive S.W.
    A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.

    It happened around 6 p.m., in the area of Glenmore Trail and Elbow Drive S.W.

    Police say a female pedestrian was hit and suffered serious injuries. Her age was not provided.

    Roads were closed and the end-of-day commute was slowed for many as police investigated the circumstances of the incident.

    Investigation continues.

    There is no information available regarding possible charges as a result of the incident.

