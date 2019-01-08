The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck is in police custody and a woman has been transported to hospital following a late afternoon crash in the parking lot of a northeast LRT station.

According to police, the truck crashed into several vehicles before pinning the woman against a vehicle in a parking lot at the Saddletowne LRT station, near the intersection of Saddletowne Circle and 60 Street N.E., shortly before 5:30 p.m. The woman, believed to be in her 50's, suffered a fractured femur in the incident and EMS officials confirm she was transported to hospital in stable condition.

At least four vehicles, including the pickup truck, were damaged during the incident.

The driver of the offending vehicle was apprehended by police at the scene. Police continue to investigate the matter.