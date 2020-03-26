CALGARY -- Health officials say plans have been finalized to modify a number of pediatric emergency care beds at Calgary's South Health Campus to help handle an "anticipated surge" in demand for spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alberta Health Services says nine beds at the hospital, which are currently reserved for pediatric emergency department (ED) patients, can now handle adult patients.

Officials say all dedicated services for pediatric ED patients under the age of 18 will now be provided at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, all emergency departments in the Calgary Zone will still accept adult and pediatric patients, AHS says.

Officials confirm the change is only temporary and services will return to normal when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.