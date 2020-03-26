CALGARY -- Thirteen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at the same seniors care facility where an elderly woman died earlier this week, officials say.

Health officials shared the details during the daily update Thursday from the Alberta legislature.

"We have also learned that 13 individuals at the McKenzie long-term care facility have tested positive, an increase of eight from yesterday. They are self-isolating and receiving care," said Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

She added there are no other confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 at any of the other continuing care facilities she mentioned in Wednesday's update.

A female resident of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre was confirmed as the second victim of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday.

The woman, who was in her 80s, tested positive on Sunday and died a day later, said Revera Inc., the company that oversees the facility.

Her identity has not been released.

During the same update, officials said three others — a staff member and two residents — also tested positive for coronavirus.

There are now 486 confirmed cases of the illness in Alberta after 67 new cases were discovered Thursday. Twenty-one patients are in hospital while 10 have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

So far, 27 people have recovered from their symptoms.