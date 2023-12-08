Peita Luti named new executive director of Alberta Theatre Projects
Alberta Theatre Projects took a step towards solidifying its foundation this week, naming Peita Luti as its new executive director.
Luiti formerly was the director of business operations for Quest Theatre in Calgary.
Luti has over two decades of experience working in television, youth and professional theatre, digital marketing, business consulting and non-profit fundraising.
Over the past six years at Quest, Luti helped develop a new strategic plan and grew organizational capacity, helping the performing arts company survive the pandemic shutdown.
The appointment of Luti gives ATP two Calgary creatives in charge, as she joins artistic director Haysam Kadri, who took over his position on a permanent basis earlier this year.
"Peita is an exceptional leader," said Kadri, in a media release, "who shares our vision for elevating the Calgary theatre and arts community.
"Her deep understanding of the business of theatre, combined with her collaborative nature and financial expertise, make her an invaluable addition to ATP."
"Peita is the right executive leader for ATP as we create a strong foundation on which we will grow the company," said board president Arlette Watwood.
"She is a proven community collaborator with the financial prowess and artistic acumen we need.
"With deep roots in our city, Peita comes with a wealth of international experience and an unwavering passion for enriching the arts community."
The appointment of Luti is a return to management form for ATP, after experimenting with turning the artistic and executive director roles into a single job.
Luti, who combines her administrative talents with a few artistic ones – she is a vocalist with Calgary-based choir Revv 52 – said she looks forward to joining the iconic theatre company, which has presented world premieres of over 100 Canadian plays over nearly five decades in business.
“ATP has such an important legacy of contemporary theatre in our city, and I’m excited to lead an incredible team of professionals to chart its future,” said Luti. “I love Calgary’s arts scene, and that motivates me to bring everything I have to help create excellent, world-class contemporary theatre right here in our own city.”
ATP's next production is The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon, by W.O. Mitchell. It starts previews Feb. 20.
