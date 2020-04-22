CALGARY -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. confirmed Wednesday that it has laid off staff as the company grapples with low demand and plummeting oil prices.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global decline in energy prices are unprecedented,” said a statement from Pembina sent to CTV News.

“Today, we made the difficult decision to remove some project support and other roles from our organization.”

The company did not say how many positions were cut. In March, Pembina announced it was slashing $1.1 billion from its capital spending.

The layoffs come as energy industry groups urge the provincial and federal governments to provide more relief for companies and industry workers.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said Canadian oil and gas companies have cut more than $7 billion in spending so far this year.

“This is a very trying time for our industry,” said Ben Brunnen, CAPP’s VP of fiscal and economic policy.

“We’ve seen production shut in more than 400,000 barrels per day so far.”

Last week the federal government announced $1.7 billion would go towards helping clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and BC. Brunnen said more help is needed to help energy companies weather the storm.

“We need that immediate relief that helps the industry cover their short term losses so they can keep their doors open in the long term,” he said.