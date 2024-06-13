Petition launched calling for water-shortage compensation in Bowness

A Bowness resident has created a petition calling for financial compensation for those most impacted by the city’s water shortage.

Josh Cameron believes the city should compensate those in Bowness who have been hit hard by the main break — and ensuing boil water advisory.

“There’s a lot of low income people in my area,” Cameron said, “and it’s going to have a negative impact on those who are just barely making ends meet. It could very much be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

Cameron says he doesn’t have an exact dollar figure in mind, but thinks city officials should at least consider supporting those who have had disruptions to their employment.

“I think a lot of people recognize how the city should take some accountability,” he said. “It might be a good gesture.”

So far, more than 400 people have signed the petition.