Petition pushes for ban on gas powered leaf blowers in Calgary

An online petition calling on the City of Calgary to ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.

The petition from Project Calgary asks city council members to act on the declaration of a climate emergency by banning the leaf blowers, which it states are bad for the environment,

The petition says the noise created by gas-powered leaf blowers impacts the quality of life and mental health of residents in Calgary.

Some cities in the U.S. have issued a similar ban, and California is exploring banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers by 2024 in a move to curb carbon emissions.

The California Air Resource Board had compared the pollution created by using a gas-powered leaf blower for an hour to driving 1,770 kilometres.