CALGARY -- Another pharmacy was robbed Tuesday night in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place shortly after 6:30 p.m., when suspects entered CITI Pharmacy at 124-20 Saddlestone Drive N.E.

They threatened an employee with an alleged handgun, then made off with an undisclosed amount of drugs and cash.

No one was injured.

Calgary police issued a statement last week, expressing concern about a plethora of pharmacy robberies that have taken place all over the city.

In it, they said there have been 21 pharmacies robbed in Calgary since September.

Tuesday's robbery appeared to fit the pattern of the previous ones.

"Detectives are now working to determine if several individuals or groups are responsible for the robberies, or if this is a general crime trend across the city," police said in a release.

"In most cases, the suspects approach the pharmacist, brandishing a firearm or indicating they have a weapon before walking behind the counter and obtaining drugs and cash.

"Often they are carrying a bag to contain the bottles they steal, and in many cases a second suspect stays at the door. Many different types of drugs are being taken, ranging from cough syrup to codeine."

With files from Dave Dormer