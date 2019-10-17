When staff at Calgary’s Heffel Auction House bring out the Picasso, it’s handled with careful movements and white gloves.

Expected to fetch $10 million, the piece is one of 112 lots being auctioned Nov. 20 in Toronto, and more than 20 pieces will be free for the public to view in Calgary over the next three days.

Included is a bright street scene by Emily Carr, depicting the Kwakwaka'wakw Village at Alert bay in 1912.

“The cover lot is perhaps the finest Emily Carr canvas in private hands today,” said auction house owner David Heffel.

“It’s a fabulous canvas.”

The painting is expected to sell for between $2 million and $3 million.

Other works include pieces from the Group of Seven, as well as Cornelius Kreighoff, Alex Colville and Joan Mitchell.

Many of the paintings are coming from private collections and have rarely been displayed publicly in recent years.

Viewing is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Heffel Auction House gallery (888 4th Ave S.W.).