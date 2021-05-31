Advertisement
Pilot, children unscathed after crash landing at Mickelson National Golf Club outside Calgary
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 9:23AM MDT
A Cessna 201 made a crash landing Sunday afternoon on the grounds of the Mickelson National Golf Club in the community of Harmony, west of Calgary.
Three people were unharmed after a plane crashed on a golf course near the Springbank Airport Sunday afternoon.
Mounties confirm a Cessna 210 crash landed on the grounds of the Mickelson National Golf Club, located approximately eight kilometres west of Calgary, at around 5 p.m.
The three people aboard the aircraft — the adult pilot and two children — were not seriously injured.
RCMP says the Transportation Safety Board was notified the crash and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
