Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The airline says it will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on 40 of its flights from San Francisco to Calgary for the next three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The airline says it will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on 40 of its flights from San Francisco to Calgary for the next three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.

  • LIVE @ 3 P.M.

    LIVE @ 3 P.M. | Quebec health officials to give COVID-19 update

    Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday at 3 p.m. Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will be joined by Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist and clinical expert in pandemic management at the Health Ministry.

  • CLIMATE FEATURE

    CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy

    For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.

