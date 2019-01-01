CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Pincott steps down as NDP candidate ahead of ‘nastiest, most bitter campaign in Alberta history’
October 4, 2018 image of Brian Pincott after the former Calgary councillor announced he would be seeking the NDP nomination for Calgary-Acadia
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 1:05PM MST
Brian Pincott has removed himself as the NDP candidate for Calgary-Acadia citing his ongoing struggles with depression.
The former Calgary city councillor announced his decision in a post shared through his social media channels on New Year’s Eve.
“As I look ahead to the coming election campaign of 2019, I no longer have the confidence that I can give the 100% of me that will be needed,” said Pincott in his post. “Many think that this will be the nastiest, most bitter campaign in Alberta history, and I don’t disagree.
“I am no longer confident that I can be the candidate nor the MLA people deserve. The last several months have already been a very hard struggle with encroaching depression. As such, I have decided to step down as the NDP Candidate for Calgary-Acadia.”
The former councillor said his decision to run provincially followed a confidence-building summer of 2018 where he saw progress with his mental health. “After long and hard thought about it, I see that I still have something to contribute, that I can contribute to that,” said Pincott in an October 2018 interview with CTV following the announcement of his candidacy. “I really see that (NDP) team and go ‘Yep, I want to be on that team’.”
Pincott disclosed his years-long struggle with depression in September 2017, months after announcing he would not be seeking re-election as the representative for Ward 11.
