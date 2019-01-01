Brian Pincott has removed himself as the NDP candidate for Calgary-Acadia citing his ongoing struggles with depression.

The former Calgary city councillor announced his decision in a post shared through his social media channels on New Year’s Eve.

“As I look ahead to the coming election campaign of 2019, I no longer have the confidence that I can give the 100% of me that will be needed,” said Pincott in his post. “Many think that this will be the nastiest, most bitter campaign in Alberta history, and I don’t disagree.

“I am no longer confident that I can be the candidate nor the MLA people deserve. The last several months have already been a very hard struggle with encroaching depression. As such, I have decided to step down as the NDP Candidate for Calgary-Acadia.”

The former councillor said his decision to run provincially followed a confidence-building summer of 2018 where he saw progress with his mental health. “After long and hard thought about it, I see that I still have something to contribute, that I can contribute to that,” said Pincott in an October 2018 interview with CTV following the announcement of his candidacy. “I really see that (NDP) team and go ‘Yep, I want to be on that team’.”

Pincott disclosed his years-long struggle with depression in September 2017, months after announcing he would not be seeking re-election as the representative for Ward 11.

Pincott’s complete statement is available here.