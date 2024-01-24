Pipe bursts on Calgary pet charity, flooding their food bank

CALGARY
    A Calgary non-profit that helps low-income Calgarians support their pets is dealing with a disaster.

    A pipe in the ceiling exploded Tuesday night at Parachutes for Pets, flooding its Pet Food Bank.

    The group said the recent freeze-thaw cycle is to blame.

    An area where specialty and prescription pet foods are stored has the most damage, estimated around $16,000.

    Volunteers and staff scrambled to start the cleanup overnight.

    SEEKING DONATIONS

    The charity will go through insurance if necessary, but it has a high deductible and it’s concerned about higher premiums.

    “If we will have to go through insurance, yes, we will,” said Lauren Fettig. “But we would really like to encourage, you know, any donations people can make.

    “If you have some leftover cans of prescription or specialty food leftover, maybe your dog or cat doesn’t like it, but even monetary donations would be amazing.”

    Pet food donations are accepted at its pet advocacy centre, and several remote donation sites.

    For more information, go to parachutesforpets.com.

