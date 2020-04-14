AIRDRIE, ALTA. -- If you are having a hard time putting food on the table, a family-owned restaurant wants to help out.

Pita Basket in Airdrie, Alta. says it will be providing meals, free of charge, to those in need and it wants other businesses to do the same.

"Other people are going through a very rough time. (They are) backed up on bills. Food is very important and I’m trying to help out with what I can," said Chef Ro, Pita Basket owner.

All Chef Ro asks for is, when people come for a free meal, they should pay it forward in the future with a kind gesture to a stranger.

"We are not looking for anything in return – just keep the good deeds going, we will help you out and in the future once you are up and stable and see someone else struggling put yourself in their shoes and help them out, that’s what it’s all about," says Chef Ro.

Locations in Crowfoot and Sunridge will be joining the efforts of the Airdrie location.