CALGARY -- Calgary police have launched an investigation after two fires were set just a few blocks apart from one another early Friday.

Fire crews were called to the first incident, in the 100 block of 43 Avenue N.W., where they found flames coming out of a garbage and recycling bin in the back alley.

They quickly doused it, as well as a tree that had caught fire as a result.

Then, two blocks west of that scene, firefighters were called to respond to a fire that was set in the bed of a pickup truck.

Officials say garbage and construction debris in the back of the truck, parked at 104 43 Ave. N.W., had been set on fire, so the vehicle suffered significant damage.

Fire investigators are sifting through the remains to determine the exact cause, but arson is suspected.

Calgary police are looking for security footage of both scenes to help them learn more about the suspect or suspects who set the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.