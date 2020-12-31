CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying four suspects in connection to an armed robbery which happened in the southeast in late November.

Just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, four men forced their way into a locked TELUS cellphone store at 33 Heritage Meadows Way S.E.

Two store employees were assaulted and threatened with a weapon during the robbery.

The suspects grabbed Apple products and fled the store.

Both employees had non-life threatening injuries from the assault.

The first suspect is described as 19 to 20 years old, around 5'5" to 5'6" tall, with a stocky build and high-pitched voice. He was wearing a puffy grey jacket during the robbery.

The second suspect is also 19 to 21 years of age, 6'2" tall, with a slim build and had a clean-shaven face at the time of the robbery. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark-grey sweatpants.

The remaining suspects are described as approximately 5'8" to 6' tall with slim builds.

"Cell phone robberies are concerning for staff, customers and our communities, especially when offenders threaten or harm citizens," Det. Stephen Horton of the Calgary Police Service robbery unit said about the robbery.

Police say that cell phone robberies are on the rise in Calgary, and the public can help stop these crimes by checking online postings of cell phones for sale to see if the phone has been reported stolen.

Those buying phones through private sales can input the phone's IMEI number into the Device Check website.

Police recommend that prospective buyers should ask for the IMEI number prior to sale, to ensure the device has not been stolen.

"Buying a phone that you think could be stolen may not seem like a big deal, but you run the very real risk of paying for a phone that you won’t be able to use since stolen phones usually end up blocked by all networks," said Horton. "Not to mention the purchase of phones obtained through crime perpetuates the theft and robbery cycle."

Anyone with information about the robbery suspects are asked to contact Calgary police's non-emergency lineat 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.