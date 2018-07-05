Calgary police say they are still pursuing suspects in connection with the deaths of four people in early July 2017.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle at about 7:00 a.m. on July 10.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the bodies of three people inside the wreckage.

Calgary police were called in and soon identified the victims as Glynnis Fox, 35, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Tiffany Ear, 39.

Investigators eventually connected the deaths to the murder of a fourth person, 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, whose body was found in a ditch near Highway 22 and Highway 8 two days later.

Two people have been charged in connection with the case. Yu Chieh Liao, 24, also known as Diana Liao, and Tewdros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in Afowerk’s death and three counts of accessory after the fact in the deaths of Fox, Pfieffer and Ear.

Trials are pending against Liao and Kebede.

Now, police are looking for more information because they believe that there are more suspects involved in the case.

Officials are requesting information on a Saskatchewan –based cell phone number, 306-381-2088, that was used between Sunday July 9 and Monday July 10.

The phone number was disconnected shortly after the homicides took place and police say it was subscribed to a fictitious person known only as ‘Bleezy’.

Anyone who may have information on the owner of the phone number is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org