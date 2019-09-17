Police continue to investigate a targeted shooting at CrossIron Mills mall that sent a man to hospital on Monday evening and say the shooter fled the scene in a truck along with an accomplice.

Calgary police and Airdrie RCMP responded to the mall, north of Calgary, just after 7 p.m. for reports of an active shooter.

"Upon arrival it was determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of CrossIron Mills mall, near the food court entrance, and that one male was injured," said RCMP Inspector Kimberley Pasloske.

A man was taken to Foothills Hospital from the scene by EMS with serious injuries.

Police locked down the mall following the incident to usher shoppers to safety and went store by store to clear the facility.

RCMP say the mall used its speaker system to direct people and that about 600 employees and several thousands of patrons were evacuated from the mall.

It took several hours for police to evacuate the mall and officials say the facility was cleared just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

RCMP say the incident was a targeted attack and that public safety was their first priority upon arrival at the scene.

"Happening in such a public place in such a busy time is concerning to the public but we were able to attend the scene within minutes and secure the scene and provide for the patrons and employees' safety," said Pasloske.

Police say the male suspect had a slender build, was dressed fully in black and was wearing a baseball cap and hood.

The suspect fled the scene with an accomplice in a black, 2019 Dodge Ram, four-door truck.

"We believe that there was two persons in the black, four-door pickup," said Inspector Pasloske. "Including the supect."

The victim is still being treated for his injuries and his current location is not being released.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the area and support is being provided to people who witnessed the incident by the Airdrie and District Victim's Assistance Society.

RCMP would also like to speak to anyone who may have left the mall before they could be interviewed.

Anyone with information or images of the incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200