Police are looking for information after a series of items, including clothing, badges, body armour and medals from a home belonging to a member of the Calgary Police Service.

Officials say suspects gained access to the home in southwest Calgary on June 7 by forcing their way through a basement window.

Once inside, police say the suspects stole a CPS patrol uniform, a grey Public Safety Unit uniform, CPS police badges and a CPS warrant card.

The suspects also allegedly took body armour, police and military challenge coins and various medals.

Officials are particularly concerned about the theft of these items because of the potential that the culprits could use them to impersonate a police officer.

Because of this, the CPS reminds the public that:

Almost all traffic stops conducted by the CPS are performed using marked vehicles or unmarked vehicles by police in full uniform

Marked vehicles always have red and blue lights on top, the CPS crest and the word "POLICE" on the side

Unmarked vehicles have red and blue lights built into the vehicle's grill and interior

Plain clothed officers may conduct stops in unmarked vehicles, but this is extremely rare

Non-uniformed officers must carry proper identification at all times and drivers have the right to ask for that identification

If drivers are unsure about traffic stops, they should call 911 immediately

A driver should never get out of his or her vehicle during a traffic stop unless they're asked to do so

During a traffic stop, police always approach vehicles relatively promptly and identify themselves

Officers will never request money during traffic stops

Anyone who may information in relation to the break in or the whereabouts of this property is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org