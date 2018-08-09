Police are investigating after someone took a Calgary Transit bus on a joyride around the city on Thursday morning.

The bus was stolen from the 3900 block of Macleod Trail S.W. at about 4:45 a.m.

Police tracked the bus using GPS as it was driven down Deerfoot Trail and then outside the city.

The bus was dumped near 114 Avenue and 35 Street S.E. about 90 minutes later.

Police are looking for a suspect.