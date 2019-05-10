Police in Cochrane are investigating a threat that was made against an area high school but say they don’t believe there is any imminent danger to the school, staff or students.

On Thursday, a student found graffiti in a bathroom at about 4:00 p.m. and police say it suggested that a threat would be carried out against Cochrane High School and a certain student on Friday.

Police say they are taking precautionary measures but that they don’t feel the school, staff or students are in danger.

School officials have sent a note to parents to inform them of the incident and say classes will continue while police investigate.

Police have also put a security plan in place at the school for Friday to ensure the safety of staff and students.