CALGARY – Police are investigating after shots were fired near a number of businesses in the area of Macleod Trail on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 4600 block of Macleod Trail, at about 1:30 p.m.

One person was injured in the attack and ended up being dropped off by someone at the Rocky View Hospital.

Another person was hit by some flying glass and suffered some minor injuries as a result.

Officials say the gunshot victim is expected to recover.

A witness, who did not want to give his name to CTV News, said he said a vehicle fleeing from the scene shortly after the shooting.

"I did hear the shots beforehand," he said. "I came out to see what it was and didn't see anything."

He said he went back inside but came out again because he knew something was still wrong.

"I saw a man running out and jumping into a vehicle. They ripped backwards and tore off onto Macleod Trail."

Police are looking for suspects in the incident but have not released any descriptions so far.