Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
On Sept. 14, around 2 a.m., police say an unknown suspect broke into a 2020 Porche Macan S while it was parked on the street in the 4700 block of 19 Avenue N.W.
The suspect took several items, including cardiac surgery equipment worth approximately $28,000.
"The cardiac surgery equipment is highly specialized and mainly used for minimally invasive cardiac surgeries performed by only a handful of surgeons in Canada," police said in a Friday news release.
Cardiac surgery equipment stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of 19 Avenue N.W. on Sept. 14. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)
Anyone with information or CCTV footage related to this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
