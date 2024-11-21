Police probe possible connection between Calgary house fire and Bitcoin notes

Calgary police are seeking information in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst they believe was deliberately set and notes left in the area demanding Bitcoin.

Nov. 19, at around 3:10 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home in the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue N.W. for a fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Officials said no one was injured.

The damage to the home appeared to be minimal in what police are describing as a "completely random" incident.

Further investigation revealed that a number of residents from surrounding properties received letters asking for bitcoin transfers left on the front steps of their homes.

Sgt. Kurt Jacobs with the Calgary police's arson and robbery unit said the hunt for a suspect, or suspects, is still ongoing, and that the notes are believed to be connected to this incident.

“There was no direct threat to the people living in this house, but definitely indications that these people were wanting money and they're wanting people to follow their directions,” he said.

“We also believe that the arson or fire set would be a way for them to show some type of repercussions if someone doesn't follow though, but that's not directly laid out in these particular letters."

Public assistance sought

Police are now asking residents of the neighbourhoods of Hillhurst, Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill and West Hillhurst for CCTV footage that might help them identify who dropped off the letters.

One of the notes obtained by CTV News reads “YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PAY $1400 TO THE BITCOIN ADDRESS ABOVE” followed by the words “DO NOT NOT PAY.”

Nearby resident Beverley Young and her family received a note.

“It was kind of weird, it just didn’t seem real so at first we shrugged it off but then my husband noticed that several other notes had been left on our neighbour’s porches too,” Young said.

“So right now we’re just trying to be aware of vehicles and people that you normally don’t see on this street and to communicate with our neighbours to be on the alert.”

Others like Colette Baser were also concerned by the news, adding that her family is keeping a watchful eye for anyone placing strange flags on homes or acting suspiciously in the area.

“It really makes me curious to know what puts somebody in a situation where they’re willing to put a note on somebody's door and request bitcoin, and it's usually desperation,” said Baser.

“So what is happening within the situation, within our political climate? What is happening, you know, in terms of housing, food prices, what is creating somebody to be in such a desperate situation to do that? To me, that is the root question honestly.”

Edmonton connection

Police said that similar fires are believed to have been set in Edmonton in September and October, and they are investigating whether the incidents are related.

Dan Jones, a former Edmonton police officer for 25 years and current Chair of the Justice Studies Program at Norquest College, said the motivation in these crimes is to obtain ‘realistic’ amounts of cash from vulnerable residents.

"I think what’s interesting is the amount of money that they're asking for isn't excessive, right? They're not saying, 'I would like to burn down your house if you don't give me $100,000,' they're asking for between $1,000 and $5,000 on these things,” Jones said.

“That’s more of a reachable amount for most people, so they're realistic in their expectations, but it also seems that they're realistic in their threats, which is pretty scary,”

Jones added that there could be an organized crime connection to these incidents that will have to be investigated.

“The Bitcoin thing is also confusing for me, because how does the person know which person from which house transfers the Bitcoin?

“How do you know which house to not burn? That’s the part that I'm concerned with: are they burning one random house and then making people believe it's going to happen to them?"

Anyone with information or video footage of people or vehicles in the area surrounding the 1700 block of Eighth Ave. N.W. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.