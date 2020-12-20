CALGARY -- Investigators are working to track down the driver of an abandoned vehicle after they took off on foot after smashing into a number of parked cars.

Officials say the incident took place in the 5500 block of Fourth Street N.E. at about 6:46 p.m. Saturday.

Reportedly, the driver was southbound on Grier Place N.E. when they somehow lost control and crashed into a number of parked vehicles.

When police arrived, they found multiple vehicles had been damaged and the suspect's vehicle was abandoned at the scene.

The driver took off on foot, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.