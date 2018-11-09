Police continue to investigate the homicide of a 20-year-old man at a home in the city’s southwest last month and are appealing to the public to locate person of interest in the case.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. for reports of shots fired on October 12 at about 11:00 p.m.

Mohsen Al Nemesh, 22, was found dead in the home and a second man was taken to hospital from the scene and is now in stable condition.

Police are looking to speak to 21-year-old Both Reat about the incident and say he is known to be in the Calgary, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Edmonton areas.

Reat is described as:

198 cm or 6’6” tall

100 kg or 220 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police say Reat should not be approached and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked call Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org