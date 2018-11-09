Police continue to investigate the homicide of a 20-year-old man at a home in the city’s southwest last month and are appealing to the public to locate person of interest in the case.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. for reports of shots fired on October 12 at about 11:00 p.m.

Mohsen Al Nemesh, 22, was found dead in the home and a second man was taken to hospital from the scene and is now in stable condition.

Police are looking to speak to 21-year-old Both Reat about the incident and say he is known to be in the Calgary, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Edmonton areas.

Reat is described as:

  • 198 cm or 6’6” tall
  • 100 kg or 220 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Police say Reat should not be approached and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked call Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org