Police are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in a quiet neighbourhood in southwest Calgary that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

An autopsy by the Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the victim as Mohsen Al Nemesh.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Signal Hill Circle S.W. on Friday night for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found the body of a man. Another victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now listed in stable condition.

Investigators are now asking the public for any information about the events leading up to the shooting, in particular the whereabouts and activities of both victims.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org