Police seek public assistance in search for missing man

On Friday September 2, Darren Lachance, also known as DJ, was reported missing by a family member. On Friday September 2, Darren Lachance, also known as DJ, was reported missing by a family member.

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city's coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren, clockwise from front centre, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, obscured, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall bow, during the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, as they stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday.( Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

