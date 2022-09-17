Police seek public assistance in search for missing man
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help them locate a missing man.
On Friday Sept. 2, Darren Lachance, also known as DJ, was reported missing by a family member.
He was last seen around the intersection of 40 Avenue and Northmount Drive N.W. on Thursday, Sept.2, at around 4 p.m. He hasn't been heard from since, and he suffers from a medical condition, raising concerns about his well-being.
He's described as being approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, weighing around 60 kilograms (134 pounds), with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Lachance is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-6477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city's coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
Edmonton
-
Alberta toddler whose father travelled across Canada looking for stem cell match passes away
Ezra Marfo, of Lac La Biche, Alta., was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2021. His father, Jacob Marfo, became a stem cell donor but he was not a perfect match. Ezra relapsed earlier this year and recently passed, his father says.
-
2 arrested after stolen vehicle seen driving 'erratically at extreme speeds': RCMP
Two people were arrested on Thursday after police saw a vehicle driving "erratically at extreme speeds" south of Edmonton, according to RCMP.
-
Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal
Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Lost application blamed for New Westminster home nearly doubling in assessed value
A pair of New Westminster homeowners faced significantly higher property tax bills this year after their property nearly doubled in value in its latest assessment.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the border
Recently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
'It took away the excitement': Whale watchers hope boater who got close to orcas is penalized
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating after videos showing a boat getting close to a pod of orcas off Campbell River were posted online this week.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western Speedway
This weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
98-year-old B.C. competitive swimmer strives to inspire after surviving war and losing love
Betty Brussel would never have imagined that — at 98 years old — people would ask to pose with her poolside.
Toronto
-
Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
-
15-year-old boy charged after armed carjacking spree in Toronto
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings in Toronto as police continue to search for two other suspects.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Restaurant closures in Quebec far outpacing openings, report
Quebec restaurants are closing faster than they're opening at the same time as diners are spending more money than they were pre-pandemic.
-
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade promises a 'COP Quebec'
If elected, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said her party will hold a "COP Quebec," in other words, a major conference on climate change.
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Ottawa renters see double-digit increase in rent rates, report says
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 13.9 per cent in August from August 2021 to $1,820 a month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
The Issue with a Tissue premiers Sunday at Cinefest
A documentary about the untold story about the Indigenous First Nations, the impacts toilet paper has on the Boreal Forest and what’s gone wrong over the years to premier at Cinefest.
-
Winnipeg
-
-
Police identify unknown deceased man
After asking the public for help, Winnipeg police have discovered the identity of a man who died last month.
-
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.