    • Police seek public assistance locating vehicle in connection with fatal October shooting

    Police believe this late-model Nissan Armada may be connected to a fatal Oct. 18 shooting in northeast Calgary. (Photo: Calgary police) Police believe this late-model Nissan Armada may be connected to a fatal Oct. 18 shooting in northeast Calgary. (Photo: Calgary police)
    Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal shooting that took place in northeast Calgary on Oct. 18.

    That day, at around 7:20 p.m., John Noon Ochelo was discovered dead in vehicle parked behind his home on the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E.

    Police have viewed CCTV video footage of a vehicle of interest that was in the area around the time of the shooting and ws was later seen fleeing east of Calgary.

    It’s described as a white 2021 to 2024 Nissan Armada with tinted front windows.

    Police say they believe the shooting of Ochelo is related to organized crime.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    The Nissan was seen in the area around the time of the shooting and fled the scene east of Calgary after. (Photo: Calgary police)

