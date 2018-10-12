Investigators have released images of two vehicles that may have been involved in an early morning hit and run that left a Calgary police officer seriously injured earlier this year.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Legacy Blvd. S.E. at about 3:00 a.m. on August 18 after a District 8 officer was hit by a vehicle.

The officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle call and was struck by a white, F-150 as it tried to flee the scene.

He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The truck was located in the Evergreen area and police think it was stolen on August 8th.

Investigators say decals on the doors of the truck were removed and the licence plate was swapped out several times to hide the F-150 from police.

Fingerprints and DNA were recovered from the truck and were sent for forensic examination.

Police are waiting for the results and are hopeful that the analysis will help to identify a suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

In his 20s

Slim build

Brown hair

A CCTV image of a red hatchback was also released and police say a similar vehicle was used to pick up the suspect after he ditched the truck.

Anyone with information about the identity of the vehicles or this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org