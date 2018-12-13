Calgary police need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place last week in the community of Beddington Heights.

Investigators say on December 6 at about 11:30 a.m. a man entered the Scotiabank location at 8120 Beddington Boulevard N.W. and went up to one of the tellers.

The suspect allegedly demanded money from the teller who then provided him with an undisclosed amount.

The man then left the bank and was seen heading westbound through the Beddington Town Centre and into the community of Beddington Heights.

Police say there were no weapons indicated or seen at any point during the incident.

The suspect is described as:

black

between 20 to 30 years old

6’ (183 cm) tall

slim build

He was seen wearing a black jacket with a black sweater, dark pants and a black scarf over his nose. The suspect was also wearing a black baseball cap with a red brim with the word ‘Miliani’ in red writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org