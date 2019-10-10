CALGARY – Calgary police are continuing to search for a suspect after a shooting in the northeast community of Monterey Park.

Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Laguna Close and Catalina Boulevard N.E. at around 3 a.m. following reports of a home invasion and the firing of shots. A shot was fired at, but missed, a CPS member.

According to CPS officials, the responding officers did not return fire.

Two men were arrested on Saratoga Close N.E. following a brief foot chase and are being questioned in connection with the incident. Police confirm to CTV News that a third male was seen leaving the area. It’s not known if he fled on foot or left in a vehicle.

There are no confirmed injuries.

Several side streets and alleyways were cordoned off by police but have reopened to vehicles and pedestrians. As of 7 a.m., the intersection of Laguna Close and Catalina Boulevard remains blocked off.

Evidence markers have also been placed on the ground to indicate where shell casings have landed.

Chrisopher Gomez lives nearby and says his wife was stirred awake by the sound of six loud shots.

"She heard something and first thing it was three gunshots and then, after that, thre gunshots more," said Gomez. "She woke up me and said 'what's going on?'."

"I'm suprised because, here in Monterey Park, it's been a very, very quiet place."

If you have any information related to this incident, you’re asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at (403) 266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477