Calgary police are seeking the public’s help for information about the activities of Dustin Duthie, a man charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people last month.

Duthie is accused of killing his girlfriend Taylor Toller, his mother Shawn Boshuck and stepfather Alan Pennylegion.

The bodies of the three victims were found on July 31, after police conducted check on welfare calls on two Calgary homes.

While charges have already been laid and no other suspects are being sought, investigators are trying to learn more about the movements of Duthie in the days leading up to when the bodies were discovered.

Anyone who had contact with the accused between July 26 and July 31 is asked to contact police.

He is believed to have been driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata during that period.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org