CALGARY – Police are searching for suspects in connection with a shooting that took place Sunday morning outside a downtown Calgary business.

Officers were called to the scene of 8 Street and 5 Avenue S.W. at about 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting that took place near a restaurant.

When they arrived at the scene, they found no one with injuries and no visible damage.

They did find a number of shell casings in the street.

No one has since shown up at any hospitals with gunshot wounds either.

Police are still interviewing witnesses to try and track down suspects.