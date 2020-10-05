CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for a suspect in a Monday night robbery at a Rexall Drugs in southwest Calgary.

The incident took place around 8:35 p.m. at the Rexall Drugstore at 11625 Elbow Drive S.W., when a man entered the drugstore and demanded drugs. Police say he threatened an employee with an implied weapon, although none was visible.

He left with four bottles of cough medicine containing codeine.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

No description of the suspect was released.