CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seize nearly 500 carfentanil pills after 4-month investigation in southern Alberta
Police seized nearly 500 carfentanil pills along with cash and other drugs following a four-month investigation in southern Alberta.
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:02AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:08AM MDT
Police in southern Alberta seized nearly 500 pills of carfentanil and arrested two people following a four-month joint investigation involving the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Blood Tribe Police, Lethbridge Police and Taber Police.
The investigation began in November 2018 after police received a tip about people being involved in the drug trade.
Two homes in Lethbridge were searched on March 26 where police found:
- 468 suspected carfentanil pills
- 30 grams of cocaine
- 48 codeine pills
- 3.2 grams of methamphetamine
- $1,250 in cash
Police estimate the drugs seized have a street value of $20,000.
Corey Amyotte, 32, and Keisha Tallow, 26, are now facing charges.
Police said in a release Amyotte has been the subject of two previous ALERT investigations and is allegedly associated to the Manitoba-based Mad Cowz gang.
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.