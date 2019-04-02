Police in southern Alberta seized nearly 500 pills of carfentanil and arrested two people following a four-month joint investigation involving the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Blood Tribe Police, Lethbridge Police and Taber Police.

The investigation began in November 2018 after police received a tip about people being involved in the drug trade.

Two homes in Lethbridge were searched on March 26 where police found:

468 suspected carfentanil pills

30 grams of cocaine

48 codeine pills

3.2 grams of methamphetamine

$1,250 in cash

Police estimate the drugs seized have a street value of $20,000.

Corey Amyotte, 32, and Keisha Tallow, 26, are now facing charges.

Police said in a release Amyotte has been the subject of two previous ALERT investigations and is allegedly associated to the Manitoba-based Mad Cowz gang.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.