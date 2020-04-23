CALGARY -- Police responded to the northwest neighbourhood of Sage Hill Thursday night following reports of gunfire inside a townhouse.

The incident took place in a complex on Sage Valley Drive N.W. shortly after 6 p.m.. According to police, there were reports of shots fired inside one of the units.

The CPS response included members of the tactical and canine units.

Officers attempted to make contact with the person inside. Some nearby homes were evacuated and roads in the area were blocked off.

CPS officials confirm the response ended at approximately 4 a.m. Friday and no arrests were made in connection with the investigation.